Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

