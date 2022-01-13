Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.40

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 67856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

