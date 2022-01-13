Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

