Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.86. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1,277 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $861.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

