Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

