Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $512.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.