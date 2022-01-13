Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

