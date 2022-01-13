Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Nordson by 112.1% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 131,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Nordson stock opened at $242.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.93. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.