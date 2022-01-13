Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $420.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.84 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.55.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

