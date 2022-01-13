Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,652,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.