Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €93.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €93.00 ($105.68) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €90.67 ($103.03).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €79.26 ($90.07) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.77.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

