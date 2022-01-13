HeartBout Market Capitalization Reaches $74,360.12 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. HeartBout has a market cap of $74,360.12 and $1.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

