Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $307.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

