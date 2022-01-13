Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $96.08 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,693 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of NIO worth $96,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

