Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $63.39 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 788,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $63,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -820.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

