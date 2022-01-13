Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $85,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $126.07 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

