Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 619,097 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1,275.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 667,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,097 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

