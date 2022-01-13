Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 161.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.67% of Weibo worth $72,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

