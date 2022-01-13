Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $59.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,470,931.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT opened at $33.50 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.