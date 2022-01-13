HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

HHR stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 977.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

