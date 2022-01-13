Head-To-Head Review: Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) & salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and salesforce.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $185.93 million 12.27 -$101.25 million N/A N/A salesforce.com $21.25 billion 10.60 $4.07 billion $1.81 126.32

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avant Diagnostics and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 1 8 0 2.89 salesforce.com 0 6 30 2 2.89

Avant Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $28.56, indicating a potential upside of 145.53%. salesforce.com has a consensus target price of $326.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.75%. Given Avant Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avant Diagnostics is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A salesforce.com 6.96% 5.71% 3.65%

Summary

salesforce.com beats Avant Diagnostics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

