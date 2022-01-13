Head to Head Comparison: NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) & L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $18.19 billion 2.37 $1.12 billion $7.56 29.11 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for L3Harris Technologies and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 1 3 10 0 2.64 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $243.77, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.97%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 8.58% 13.08% 7.32% NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment comprises space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment comprises of tactical communications; broadband communications; integrated vision solutions; and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment compose defense aviation products; security, detection and other commercial aviation products; air traffic management; and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

