Head to Head Comparison: New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) vs. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -93.63% -14.27% -6.18% Independence Realty Trust 12.85% 4.00% 1.63%

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. New York City REIT pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New York City REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.19 -$40.96 million ($4.08) -2.58 Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 11.87 $14.77 million $0.29 82.52

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New York City REIT and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Independence Realty Trust 0 3 7 0 2.70

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.94%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $25.54, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Volatility and Risk

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats New York City REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

