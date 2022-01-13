HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.81% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

FATE opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $359,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,967 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,438 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,997,000 after acquiring an additional 406,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

