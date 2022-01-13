HC Wainwright Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $15.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s previous close.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE SAND opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 138,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.