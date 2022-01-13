Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.48. 10,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HA. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hawaiian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.