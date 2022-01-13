Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $625.51 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00350138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,314,582,336 coins and its circulating supply is 11,585,949,336 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.