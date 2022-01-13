Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($20.06) to GBX 1,381 ($18.75) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($25.11) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.58) to GBX 1,650 ($22.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,637 ($22.22).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,361 ($18.47) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796 ($24.38). The stock has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

