Handy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $110,175.00 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $110,175.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.98 or 0.07661199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.97 or 0.99908699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,825,418 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.