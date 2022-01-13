Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,210.45.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.52 on Thursday, hitting $2,844.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,911.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,816.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

