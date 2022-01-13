Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,318 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

