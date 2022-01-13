Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 22,971 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 506,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,878,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $402.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.