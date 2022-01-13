Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,811,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livent comprises approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Livent were worth $134,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. 11,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,812. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

