Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a $32.20 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Halma stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. Halma has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

