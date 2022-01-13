Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.69. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 56,588 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALL shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

