Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.69. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 56,588 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALL shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.
About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
