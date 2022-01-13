Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.29 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

