Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 228 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $737.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $709.45 and a 200-day moving average of $644.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

