Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.