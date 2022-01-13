Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.66 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

