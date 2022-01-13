Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $29,312,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 86.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,825,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $49.69.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

