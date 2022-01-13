Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $177.44 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $173.56 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.74.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.