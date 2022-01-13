Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IronNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

IRNT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. IronNet has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth $491,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at $64,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

