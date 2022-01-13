Guardian Capital Group’s (GCG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$37.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$43.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.6699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.