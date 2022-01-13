Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OMAB opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

