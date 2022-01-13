Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OMAB opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

