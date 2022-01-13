GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $20.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 102.22% from the stock’s current price.

GRWG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of GRWG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 229,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,853. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $589.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

