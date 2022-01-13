GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRWG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 166,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,853. The company has a market cap of $615.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

