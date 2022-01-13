GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after buying an additional 106,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $621.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

