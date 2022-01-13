Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $32.91

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.91, but opened at $31.93. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 4,283 shares trading hands.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,525,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 350,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

