GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

NYSE GHG traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 9,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,570. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $812.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.